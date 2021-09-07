CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahraa Karimi Is Making a Film About Her Escape from Afghanistan

By Rachel Montpelier
womenandhollywood.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” filmmaker Sahraa Karimi is among the tens of thousands of civilians who have fled Afghanistan. Along with her family, she managed to escape first to Istanbul and then make her way to Kyiv. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Karimi will recount this experience for her next feature film. “Flight from Kabul” will chronicle the 40 hours between the Taliban’s invasion of Kabul on August 15 and Karimi’s eventual safe passage to Turkey and Ukraine.

