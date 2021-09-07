Sahraa Karimi Is Making a Film About Her Escape from Afghanistan

Subscribe to Berkeley Voices. Berkeley Voices episodes. Third-year UC Berkeley student Maryam Karimi was born in Afghanistan in September 2001. A month later, the United States invaded Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 attacks. The Taliban was ousted from power, but everyday violence remained. Her family applied for asylum and eventually settled in Fremont, California, when Maryam was 12. Now, she and her family watch as the Taliban once again takes control of their home country. But Maryam knows that Afghans — especially her generation — won’t give up. “The fire of revolution and freedom is lit in their hearts. And with a little breeze, it’s going to burn brighter than ever before,” she said.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO