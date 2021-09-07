CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Public Notices September 8, 2021

News Leader
 9 days ago

----------- IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on The Lasky Law Firm, Maternal Grandparents attorneys, whose address is 2950 Halcyon Lane, Suite 305, Jacksonville, Florida 32223, on or before 10/04/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Nassau County Courthouse, 76347 Veterans Way, Yulee, Florida 32097, either before service on Maternal Grandparents attorney or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

www.fbnewsleader.com

