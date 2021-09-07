CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Dead Online offering bonus rewards in Call to Arms, Free Roam Missions this week

By Matthew Bennett
Cover picture for the articleRed Dead Online players get bonus rewards, login bonuses, and more this week, Rockstar has revealed. Starting with the bonuses, players can enjoy double the usual RDO$ and XP from the Call to Arms mode. In addition to this, all Free Roam Missions are paying out double RDO$ until September 13th and players can find more Capitale than usual in all Gang Hideouts, Blood Money Crimes, and Free Roam Missions.

