Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update adds Nightmare difficulty, new River Raids content

A new update is now available for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that introduces new rivers to River Raids, a new difficulty, and more. Starting with River Raids, players can now tackle the Erriff, Berbha, Rhine rivers. These new rivers are home to two River Champions and the new Champions of the Faith, who will reward players with new weapons upon defeat. Players can also upgrade the Jomsviking Hall and River Raid Longship cargo to level 4-5 and grab the following three new abilities: