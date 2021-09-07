CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes has confirmed George Russell as Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One teammate from 2022. The all-British lineup was speculated on for months, and signalled on Monday by Valtteri Bottas’ move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year. Russell is 23 and says he’s “absolutely buzzing.” Russell received a long-term contract but Mercedes did not elaborate.

kesq.com

dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
districtchronicles.com

F1 Bosses Furious With Lewis Hamilton After Belgian GP Criticism

Formula One bosses are reportedly furious with reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton after he accused them of being greedy. Hamilton was scathing in his remarks following the Belgian Grand Prix, which lasted just two laps both behind a safety car. The Brit questioned the logic behind the decision to try...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Italian Grand Prix: Damon Hill accuses Max Verstappen of deliberate crash into Lewis Hamilton

Damon Hill has accused Max Verstappen of deliberately crashing into Lewis Hamilton during Sunday’s explosive Italian Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo claimed McLaren’s first victory in almost nine years on another afternoon of high drama at Monza’s Temple of Speed. Lando Norris, 21, took a career-best second as McLaren secured a fairytale one-two finish. Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas drove from last to third.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

George Russell looks to be Mercedes-bound

George Russell’s mouth-watering move to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will finally be announced this week.The PA news agency understands that Valtteri Bottas’ Silver Arrows departure could be confirmed as early as Monday.Bottas, the 32-year-old Finn, a nine-time winner, will join Alfa Romeo – replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen – with Russell’s Mercedes transfer to follow soon after, possibly on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, claimed on Sky Sports that Netflix’s Drive to Survive camera crew were invited to film Russell signing his new contract with Toto Wolff inside the team’s motorhome in Zandvoort on Sunday night. Mercedes have denied their former driver’s claim.Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in Formula One will see him form an intriguing all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Mercedes wants George Russell or Valtteri Bottas to both have their future plans secured before announcing who will race for its Formula 1 team alongside Lewis Hamilton next year. Mercedes has been weighing up for some time who will partner Hamilton at the team in 2022, considering current Williams driver...
MERCEDES, TX
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton hails Valtteri Bottas as his best teammate

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hailed Valtteri Bottas as his best team mate after the Finn's move to Alfa Romeo from Mercedes in 2022 was announced on Monday. Hamilton has won the title for the past four years with Bottas playing the supporting role, finishing runner-up in the championship in 2019 and 2020.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to 'best F1 team-mate' Valtteri Bottas after Mercedes exit confirmed

Bottas has now signed for Alfa Romeo for 2022, with Monday's announcement paving the way for George Russell to join Mercedes - which will be confirmed this week. The deal is a sign that Mercedes are looking to the future, but also brings to an end what has been a harmonious and successful partnership between Hamilton and Bottas. While Bottas has only won nine races since joining in 2017 and hasn't beaten Hamilton over a season, the pair have helped Mercedes to a record streak of constructors' titles.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Williams backs Russell to succeed at Mercedes

Williams team principal Jost Capito says George Russell has “all the characteristics necessary to achieve the greatest success” in Formula 1 after his long-expected move to Mercedes was confirmed today. Russell has driven for Williams for his entire F1 career so far, and is currently in his third year with...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas leads Mercedes sweep of Monza Sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start the Saturday sprint at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after just edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Finn started Q3 with a scruffy initial lap, leaving him fifth and 0.4s off Hamilton’s pace after dipping a wheel on the gravel at the Roggia chicane, but his second attempt was clinical, setting two purple sectors a the first to splits to beat Hamilton by just 0.069s.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Why the stewards blamed Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton

MONZA, Italy -- For the second time this year, an on-track battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ended in a collision. Just four races on from their high-speed clash at Silverstone, the two championship contenders banged wheels in a bruising encounter that left both drivers out of the Italian Grand Prix and F1 grateful for its recent advances in safety.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen watched Bottas to learn about Mercedes for race

Max Verstappen says he used the time behind Valtteri Bottas in the Sprint to watch how the Mercedes performs ahead of tomorrow’s Italian Grand Prix. Bottas won from first on the grid to secure three points, but the Finn will take a grid penalty on Sunday and start from the back, promoting Verstappen to pole. While the Red Bull driver was quick enough to stay within two seconds of Bottas throughout the 18-lap Sprint, he never launched a serious attack and he says he knew he could afford to try and learn about Mercedes’ performance ahead of the main race.
MOTORSPORTS
Maxim

Mercedes-AMG's Insane Street-Legal F1 Car to Enter Production This Year

In 2017, Mercedes' AMG performance division first revealed art and preliminary specs for the Project One, a batshit merger of a street legal hypercar with an F1 engine. The ludicrous concept is not only really in the works, but quite possibly entering production this year. The news comes from a...
CARS
Birmingham Star

F1: Kimi Raikkonen confirms return to action at Russian GP

Bern [Switzerland], September 13 (ANI): Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will return to Formula 1 action for the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi which is scheduled to be held from September 24-26. Raikkonen was sidelined for Dutch Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this...
MOTORSPORTS
ea.com

Introducing Portimao in F1® 2021

Discover everything you need to know about the Portuguese circuit in F1® 2021. Before F1® 2021’s release, we revealed that we would be adding three circuits: Portimao, Imola, and Jeddah as free post-launch updates. Today, Portimao will be fully playable for all players in F1® 2021, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Portuguese circuit, and how you can explore it for yourself in game.
MOTORSPORTS

