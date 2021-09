JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With flu season fast approaching, Ballad Health says it is safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, Jamie Swift, said there was a recommended waiting period between getting the coronavirus and flu vaccines early on, but now it has been determined that is safe to get either shot at any time.

