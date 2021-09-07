CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident before Route 32 causes huge backup on I-95 northbound

By Courtney Pomeroy
foxbaltimore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — An accident involving a car hitting a tree closed both sides of I-95 for a period Tuesday morning. SkyTrak7 was above the scene. It appeared that the accident happened on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. The Medevac helicopter's landing is what caused the closure on the...

foxbaltimore.com

NBC4 Columbus

Two accidents, one fatal, cause major delays on I-70 west and eastbound

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two accidents on I-70 near SR 310 caused a major traffic backup Thursday afternoon. The first crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near SR 310. Troopers said a dump truck blew a tire and cross the median, where it hit a truck heading westbound. The right shoulder was blocked as first responders worked the scene.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Ellsworth American

Man killed in Route 9 accident

AMHERST – Heavy rains on Route 9 in Amherst Thursday resulted in a single vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Perry man, the Maine State Police reported Friday. The deceased, Ervins Bubier, was 41, said Trooper Blaine Silk. Bubier’s wife, Renee, 39, had been driving westbound when she...
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

Southbound Lanes Of I-25 Reopened At Thornton Parkway After Serious Crash

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Thornton Parkway to close Saturday evening. Lanes were reopened about 90 minutes later at around 7:30 p.m. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Thornton police says the crash happened under the overpass of Thornton Pkwy. Traffic was diverted off the interstate, and drivers were asked to use Huron St., Grant St. or Washington St. as alternative routes. #I25 southbound: Crash at Exit 220 – Thornton Parkway. All lanes blocked due to serious crash, traffic detoured to Thornton Parkway, Long delays, alternate route strongly advised. https://t.co/l559E3MTiD — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 11, 2021 Details about the crash were not released by Thornton police.  
THORNTON, CO
wtoc.com

Early morning crash on I-95 causes second deadly accident

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County between two tractor trailers led to a second deadly accident a mile down the road. According to Georgia State Patrol, the initial crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 79. A tractor trailer failed to maintain its lane, running into another tractor trailer. One of the drivers was transported to a hospital in Savannah with a head laceration.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

ODOT: Crash that caused backup on I-480 East now clear

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has confirmed a crash took place on I-480 East Tuesday evening but it is now clear. The incident occurred just beyond SR-14/Broadway Avenue and SR-8/Warrensville Road. At one point, the left three lanes were blocked due to the incident, causing significant traffic...
CLEVELAND, OH
NottinghamMD.com

Truck loses its load on I-695, causes 9-mile backup

TOWSON, MD—Heavy delays are present on I-695 on Tuesday morning after a truck lost its load. The State Highway Administration reports that the truck lost its load of gravel along the outer loop near I-83 at just before 7 a.m. The threw center lanes along the outer loop will be closed for approximately two hours. There is currently a nine-mile … Continue reading "Truck loses its load on I-695, causes 9-mile backup" The post Truck loses its load on I-695, causes 9-mile backup appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WSLS

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on US-460 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a traffic backup on US-460 in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the fire happened near Turkey Foot Road. As of 11:21 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed and traffic is backed up for about a half of a mile.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WXIA 11 Alive

Truck fire on I-85 causing major backups

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A truck fire had all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 blocked near Fairburn on Wednesday afternoon. Georgia Dept. of Transportation cameras showed heavy backups in the area. They say two of four lanes are open as of 4:15 p.m. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.
FAIRBURN, GA
NottinghamMD.com

Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash

UPDATE 3: All lanes have been reopened. UPDATE 2: All northbound lanes on I-95 have now been shut down. UPDATE: Additional medic units are being dispatched and three lanes are now blocked. Original story below… ——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews on the scene of a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. … Continue reading "Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash" The post Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NewsBreak
Traffic
local21news.com

I-83 northbound in York County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, PA — UPDATE — According to police, both lanes of I-83 are now open after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning closed it for several hours. The crash involved three commercial vehicles near exit 28 in Conewago Township. Several people have been taken to a hospital, with one driver...
YORK COUNTY, PA
KETV.com

Crash on West Dodge Expressway causes major backups

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of the West Dodge Expressway caused major traffic delays during Wednesday rush hour. The crash was reported in the middle lane near 120th Street around 7:30 a.m. Police moved it to the shoulder, where it still lead to back-ups past 180th Street.
DODGE, NE
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound emergency repairs tonight following fuel tanker incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following yesterday’s fuel truck incident on northbound US 95, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is scheduling emergency road repairs. The emergency work to repair the surface will begin tonight at 11 p.m. The shoulder, HOV lane, and inside lane on US 95 will be closed between Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV

