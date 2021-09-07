Accident before Route 32 causes huge backup on I-95 northbound

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Thornton Parkway to close Saturday evening. Lanes were reopened about 90 minutes later at around 7:30 p.m. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Thornton police says the crash happened under the overpass of Thornton Pkwy. Traffic was diverted off the interstate, and drivers were asked to use Huron St., Grant St. or Washington St. as alternative routes. #I25 southbound: Crash at Exit 220 – Thornton Parkway. All lanes blocked due to serious crash, traffic detoured to Thornton Parkway, Long delays, alternate route strongly advised. https://t.co/l559E3MTiD — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 11, 2021 Details about the crash were not released by Thornton police.

