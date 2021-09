You might think that tennis star Serena Williams needs to fuel up all throughout the day to sustain her ever-expended energy resources. However, the athlete told Women's Health that breakfast isn't really on her top list of priorities. She commented, "When I roll out of bed [in the morning], I'm just not hungry." She also remarked, "I often don't make breakfast because I just forget." She's also usually busy taking care of her daughter Olympia and exercising in the morning. Unlike some athletes who follow fixed diets with specific meal times and calorie requirements, Williams prefers to eat breakfast when she's hungry.

