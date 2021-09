AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer admits he's resisted offers from the Premier League. The Dane has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. But the 32 year-old told TV3: "I have had my opportunities to go there, but it has never been the right thing for me. I have always liked a good climate and good food. Since I came down here when I was 19, it has always weighed incredibly high for me to be in the south.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO