Pipeline-Native Static Analysis: Why It Is The Future of SAST

 9 days ago

55% of developers admit to skipping security scans to meet release deadlines. Legacy tools for static application security testing (SAST) were not designed for the nature of modern applications nor the speed of today's continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. Traditional scanning approaches are slow, inaccurate, and require analysis by security teams before remediation can begin. As such, they put many organizations in a position of choosing either development speed or security.

