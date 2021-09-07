Pipeline-Native Static Analysis: Why It Is The Future of SAST

My biggest take-away from over two decades in cybersecurity? The most elegant solution are ones that are simple to implement, have an element of automation and are easily incorporated into existing activities seamlessly. With digital innovation leading to accelerated and automated DevOps, one of the most important things we can do to reduce risk in the enterprise is to begin to incorporate cybersecurity into enterprise CI/CD pipelines. Now, as breach attack simulation and automated purple teaming becomes strategic to reducing risk and optimizing security controls in a continuous security validation fashion, these offensive testing techniques can be incorporated as well. For cybersecurity managers and business leaders, adoption of these solutions means they know what portions of their cybersecurity investment to keep and what to get rid of. Their spend is optimized. They can effectively measure, explain, and reduce cybersecurity risk. For cybersecurity practicians, when done right, these solutions allow you to optimize your security controls, your incident response processes, and train your personnel.

