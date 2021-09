The show goes on – a new date, but the same great show! The 2021 Art Annual will be held Friday, September 17th through Sunday, September 19th. Typically Kansas City’s first outdoor art show of the year, the Brookside Art Annual was rescheduled to allow further response to COVID-19. The Brookside Business Association and Brookside CID are excited to host the 35th Brookside Art Annual which has become a Kansas City tradition and means so much to our community, our businesses, and the artists who come from across the nation.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO