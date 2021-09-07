Pipeline-Native Scanning for Modern Application Development

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many choose application security testing tools based on the quantity of results versus the quality (accuracy) of results. But as organizations embrace DevOps/Agile and application complexity grows, legacy tools that are focused on quantity become development blockers and fail to minimize risk. Research shows that only 26% of security results are true positives, and the remainder are simply noise—which wastes valuable time and resources.

