The town of Exeter is blowing surrounding Seacoast communities out of the water when it comes to the percentage of residents who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. According to officials at the NH Department of Health and Human Services, there are 15,358 residents in Exeter and 12,252 of them have been fully vaccinated. That means close to 4/5 of the population in the town has gotten their shots.

EXETER, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO