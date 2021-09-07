CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal To Commemorate 20th Anniversary Of Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago

The Ohio State football program will wear a helmet decal during Saturday’s game against Oregon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington D.C., sources told BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated's Andrew Lind.

The scarlet decal features the date, with the 11 stylized as the twin towers of the World Trade Center, including the antenna from the north tower. Underneath the date is the phrase, “Never Forget.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ew5gA_0bov4fyr00

Head coach Ryan Day was asked during his Tuesday afternoon press conference about what he remembers from that day, noting he was a junior at New Hampshire and that one of his teammates lost a family member in the attacks.

“I just remember calling home and just for a few days not feeling safe,” Day said. “They cancelled our game that week. We went out the practice and weren’t even sure what to do.

“We had a player on our team that lost a family member. It was just very, very real being in the Northeast. It doesn’t seem that long ago to me, but being from the Northeast, it was a very, very difficult time. This year brings up a lot of memories.”

Day also noted he’ll discuss the significance of the date with the Buckeyes later this week, as many of the players were not yet alive on that fateful day.

-----

-----

-----

