Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg — birth name Diane Halfin — lived in Switzerland when she was 19 years old. In Geneva, she first met Egon von Furstenberg, who she described as “a wonderful, beautiful, cheerful, knowing‐everything, having‐been-everywhere, 19‐year‐old authentic prince,” The New York Times reported. “At 22, and three months pregnant, she married von Furstenberg and headed for America” with a clear vision. According to Diane, she didn’t want to simply be a princess. “I had to be someone of my own, and not just a plain little girl who got married beyond her deserts,” she said.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO