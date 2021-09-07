2021 Was Supposed To Be the Easy Part For the Mets

Happy Monday! It's especially so for Mets fans out there as the team is finally coming together. Better late than never, they say. You can read more about them below but Francisco Lindor is especially swinging a hot bat. He now has six home runs over his last nine games, is hitting the ball much harder and putting it in the air more. Heck, even Michael Conforto has come around with an .870 OPS in the second half. He's 71% rostered for those of you in shallower leagues.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO