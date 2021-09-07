CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 Was Supposed To Be the Easy Part For the Mets

By Dan Szymborski
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks before the trade deadline, I shared a depressing series of projections for the Mets based on Jacob deGrom’s health. The team’s ace, who spent much of the early going making a run at Bob Gibson’s modern ERA record, had been sidelined by forearm pain and tightness, though he was reportedly returning soon. Still, you never know with either pitcher injuries or the Mets, so I decided to run some numbers on what New York’s fortunes would look like with either minimal or no deGrom. The results were … less than reassuring for the folks in Queens.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Fall 7-6 to Cardinals In Extras

It’s not a dagger, but the blade heading for the Mets’ playoff chances inched closer Tuesday as they fell 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings. With every team ahead of them in the NL East and Wild Card races losing, the Mets had a chance to pick up a game on everyone–including St. Louis–by beating the Cardinals. The Redbirds had other plans.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Michael Conforto
New York Post

Mets’ resiliency not enough in crushing loss to Cardinals

The Mets aren’t going down without a fight, but that alone wasn’t enough on Tuesday night. After temporarily staving off defeat with Javier Baez’s game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets still suffered a crushing loss in 11 innings, falling to the Cardinals 7-6 at Citi Field.
MLB
Lynchburg News and Advance

Stroman expected to start as Mets host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (74-69, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-73, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -158, Cardinals +138; over/under is...
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball: No hitter No. 9, Francisco Lindor erupts, Tyler Megill worth scooping up

Happy Monday! It's especially so for Mets fans out there as the team is finally coming together. Better late than never, they say. You can read more about them below but Francisco Lindor is especially swinging a hot bat. He now has six home runs over his last nine games, is hitting the ball much harder and putting it in the air more. Heck, even Michael Conforto has come around with an .870 OPS in the second half. He's 71% rostered for those of you in shallower leagues.
MLB
Newsday

Mets' wild-card hopes fading after 11-inning loss to Cardinals

Give the Mets this: They don’t make anything easy. They lost a heartbreaker, 7-6, to the Cardinals in 11 innings on Tuesday after Jake Reed — an August waiver-wire pickup who returned from the injured list hours before the game — yielded three runs and three hits in the final frame.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#D Az Nimmo
fangraphs.com

Team Entropy 2021: Back to (Somewhat) Normal

Less than four weeks remain in the 2021 regular season, and while the coronavirus pandemic continues due to the Delta surge, MLB is back to some semblance of normalcy (though don’t tell that to the Red Sox). We’ve got a 162-game regular season, a comprehensible 10-team postseason format, the possibility of actual tiebreaker games being played if necessary — all of which were off the table last season — and no neutral sites. We’ve got some real playoff races as well, with the potential to produce end-of-season chaos.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees' Gary Sanchez botches easy out at home with lukewarm tag attempt against Mets

New York Yankees fans, you may want to look away from this one. On Friday, with the Yankees up 1-0 in the bottom of the first against the New York Mets, it seemed as if the team was set to get out of the inning with no runs against. With two outs, Javier Baez lined a hard-hit ball out to left field and the awaiting Joey Gallo, who made the throw right to catcher Gary Sanchez with, seemingly, time to spare.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

NY Mets slayer Paul DeJong is the unlikeliest of all-time enemies

There have been people considered New York Mets killers before. Chipper Jones, Chase Utley, and Manuel Margot (yes, Margot, look it up, it’s crazy) come to mind as just a few. However, none of them compare to Paul Sterling DeJong. DeJong is a rather unremarkable baseball player. His best season...
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Mets Get Shutout By Cardinals As Playoff Hopes Continue To Dwindle Away

The Mets' playoff hopes continue to dwindle away. Following a dramatic Subway Series victory over the Yankees last night, the Mets were unable to build any momentum as their bats were non-existent against the St. Louis Cardinals, falling by a score of 7-0 on Monday. The Mets entered the evening...
MLB
New York Post

Mets receive another promising Jacob deGrom sign

Jacob deGrom took another small step toward potentially pitching again this year as the clock ticks down on the Mets’ season. The ace threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, according to MLB.com. It marked his first time throwing off a mound since the Mets shut him down in late July because of elbow inflammation.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Giants showing how Mets’ plan was supposed to work

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning. The first team to clinch a playoff spot did not yet have a hitter with 25 home runs. Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant led the Giants with 24, tied for the 57th most in baseball. Apart from Bryant, a midseason acquisition from the Cubs, their RBI leader after wrapping up a playoff spot on Monday was Mike Yastrzemski, whose 58 tied him at 96th most in the majors.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals should tap the Mets on the shoulder and ask “can you lose please?”

Folks, we have entered the danger zone. Actually, we’ve been in the danger zone. But this upcoming series against the New York Mets at Citi Field feels kind of dangerous. It’s partially the Mets, partially the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals. You see the Cardinals have suckered some of us in at this point, winning two out of three against the Cincinnati Reds to close the gap to a game in the wild card chase. And based off the rest of this season, this is the exact moment the Cardinals let us down.
MLB
Newsday

Luis Rojas trusts Mets closer Edwin Diaz, but he has his limits

Luis Rojas still is saying all of the right things about closer Edwin Diaz, from his "special" fastball to "always" believing in him to refusing to intentionally walk hitters while he is pitching. But in a business where actions speak louder than words, Rojas quietly lifted the lid off the...
MLB
newsbrig.com

Tomas Nido on verge of making Mets return

Tomas Nido is expected to return to the Mets on Tuesday, hoping his second activation off the injured list from a sprained left thumb goes better than the first. After his first time back lasted just one game, Nido played in a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend and responded well, making the catcher likely to be activated on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy