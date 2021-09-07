CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas governor signs Republican-backed voting curbs decried by Biden

By Brad Brooks
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - Texas on Tuesday became the latest Republican-led state to impose voting restrictions as Governor Greg Abbott signed a law - quickly challenged in court - that he called a safeguard against cheating but President Joe Biden labeled as part of an “all-out assault” on U.S. democracy.

During a signing ceremony in the East Texas city of Tyler, Abbott said the law is intended to combat voter fraud. Critics contend it is aimed at making it harder for minorities, who tend to back Democratic candidates, to cast ballots.

Democratic legislators earlier fled Texas in a failed bid to stop the legislation. Civil rights organizations challenged the law in three separate lawsuits filed on Tuesday in federal and state court in Texas.

At least 18 states have enacted 30 laws restricting voting access this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, following Republican former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

The Texas law makes it tougher to cast ballots through the mail by preventing officials from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications and adding new identification requirements for such voting. It also prohibits drive-through and 24-hour voting locations, limits early voting, empowers partisan poll-watchers and restricts who can help voters requiring assistance because of disabilities or language barriers.

“It ensures that every eligible voter will have the opportunity to vote,” Abbott said at the signing ceremony. “It does also, however, make sure that it is harder for people to cheat at the ballot box in Texas.”

After Abbott signed the law, Biden wrote on Twitter, “We’re facing an all-out assault on our democracy.”

Biden also urged Congress to pass national voting rights legislation that would counter the new state laws, something his fellow Democrats have tried but failed to do this year. Biden previously likened the Republican-backed voting restrictions to the so-called Jim Crow laws that once disenfranchised Black voters in the racially segregated South.

His administration sued Georgia in June to challenge that state’s new voting restrictions that the Justice Department called a violation of the rights of Black voters.

Plaintiffs in two federal lawsuits, filed against Texas officials in San Antonio and the state capital Austin, included the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans and Texas community development groups.

They said the law unduly burdens the right to vote in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First, 14th and 15th Amendments, while also saying it is intended to limit minority voters’ access to the ballot box in violation of a federal law called the Voting Rights Act.

The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a third lawsuit in state court in Houston, arguing that the law violates provisions of the Texas Constitution protecting the rights to vote, freedom of speech and expression, due process and equal protection under law.

The measure won final approval in the Republican-controlled state legislature on Aug. 31 in a special legislative session. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers fled the state on July 12 to break the legislative quorum, delaying action for more than six weeks.

Election experts have said voting fraud is rare in the United States. Opponents of the Texas measure said Republicans presented no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Democrats and voting rights advocates have said that the Texas law disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic voters - important voting blocs for Democrats - a claim denied by its Republican backers.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called the law “a racist, anti-democracy bill that will cement Texas’s ranking as the hardest state in the country to vote in.”

