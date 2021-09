College football was back in all its glory this weekend but someone forgot to tell that to the teams that comprise the Pac-12 North Division. The six teams that make up the North went a dismal 1-5 with the only win coning from No. 11 Oregon in a game that was gifted to the Ducks in the first quarter. Still, despite taking an early 14-0 lead on Fresno State thanks to two short TD drives set up by Bulldogs turnovers, the Ducks had to rally in the fourth quarter to escape, 31-24.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO