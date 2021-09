A 73-year-old local man died Thursday in what authorities are calling a fishing accident on the Portneuf River on the Fort Hall Reservation. The incident began to unfold around 9:50 a.m. Thursday when Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Hall fire and emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to the area of Siphon and Tank Farm roads on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a man that was drowning, according to the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO