Football

Preview and Prediction: Waco La Vega (2-0) at Austin LBJ (2-0)

texasfootball.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is maybe the most fascinating matchup of the week in Class 4A as two top 10 teams will link up in what expects to be an absolute slugfest. La Vega had their game with Connally canceled late Wednesday, but the Pirates were quickly able to find a game and they made the most of the chance blowing away Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0.

www.texasfootball.com

Comments / 0

