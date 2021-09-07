Preview and Prediction: Waco La Vega (2-0) at Austin LBJ (2-0)

Navasota (2-1) at Huffman-Hargrave (3-0): Navasota got their offense untracked in a big way last week as the Rattlers rolled past Mexia 63-21. NHS trailed Mexia 14-13 early in the second quarter, but rattled off seven straight touchdowns to run away with their second victory of the year. Huffman had no troubles with Bridge City last week in an easy 38-2 win, in fact those two points allowed are the only points scored on the Falcons this season. QB Luke Thomas had a huge game for Huffman in the victory passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 47 yards, he also picked off two passes returning one for a score. The explosive Navasota offense will be Huffman’s biggest test of the young season, but the Falcons again have the look of a team that can win double digit games and win multiple playoff games as well. Stepp’s Pick: Huffman-Hargrave by 7.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO