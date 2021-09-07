CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Broncos TE Noah Fant 'Expected' to Play Week 1 at Giants

By Chad Jensen
 7 days ago

For the past week-plus, Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has been nursing a mysterious lower-leg injury. It kept him out of practice until Monday.

With the Broncos' season-opener at the New York Giants rapidly approaching, fans have been anxious to know whether Fant will be a go. NFL Network's James Palmer provided an update Tuesday morning that should encourage Broncos Country.

"Broncos top TE Noah Fant (lower left leg) is expected to be ready to go for the opener Sunday against the Giants. Fant participated in individual drills yesterday for the first time since before the Broncos’ preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 21," Palmer tweeted.

While straying away from any promises or guarantees, head coach Vic Fangio said after Monday's practice he "thinks" Fant will be ready to play on Sunday in New York, along with rush linebacker Bradley Chubb, who has been nursing a tweaked ankle.

However, Palmer's report adds more surety to the matter, at least for Fant. Teddy Bridgewater will get his full arsenal of weaponry in what will be his first start as a Bronco. That should be a shot in the arm for the veteran quarterback.

Fant enters Year 3 after joining the Broncos as the team's first-round pick back in 2019. He has steadily produced each year in Denver despite the obstacle of having to catch passes from three different quarterbacks in each of his first two seasons.

If the Broncos get a little QB stability this year in the form of Bridgewater, it can only help Fant reach his sky-high potential. Last year, Fant stormed out of the gates with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Here's to hoping he duplicates that production this coming Sunday.

