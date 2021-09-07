CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Ends Illegal Eviction Moratorium What’s Next For Michigan Tenants

By Renk
Last week the United States Supreme Court ended what they determined to be an illegal eviction moratorium. The US Supreme Court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exceeded its authority in issuing a moratorium order on evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission. They ruled that only the first moratorium order and a December extension directly issued by Congress were legal.

