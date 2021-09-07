CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colman-Egan readies for Homecoming

moodycountyenterprise.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates for Homecoming Royalty at Colman-Egan were front, Mackenzie Hemmer, Noah Bowen, Karisma Rennich, Dawson Tolley, and in back, Austin Gullickson, Hailey Larson, Kelby Voelker and Faith Taggart. Austin Gullickson and Faith Taggart were crowned king and queen Monday evening. This week the Hawks will host Estellline/Hendricks in volleyball on Tuesday, a movie on Wednesday everning, host Hamlin on the volleyball court on Thursday, the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Friday and then culminate with the football game against Dell Rapids St. Mary.

moodycountyenterprise.com

