CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce Plays His Favorite Riffs

By Graham Hartmann
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce is our latest guest on Gear Factor. Watch the musician play through some of his favorite riffs from his band and legendary rock and metal acts below. “The riff that made me want to play guitar for the rest of my life and do it...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Rick Rubin Regrets ‘Weird’ Time Working on AC/DC’s ‘Ballbreaker’

Rick Rubin looked back on the “weird” experience of producing AC/DC’s 1995 album Ballbreaker, saying a “dream-come-true” moment had dissolved into disappointment. Rubin, a massive Beatles fan, compared the Australian group favorably with his British heroes, making it even more regrettable that a disagreement over working environment meant the partnership didn’t fulfill all its potential.
MUSIC
1057thexrocks.com

Asking Alexandria Storm Back With Intense New Song “Alone Again”

Asking Alexandria is back, X Rockers! One of our favorite Brit Rockers have just unleashed a new single, titled “Alone Again”, which will be on their new album ‘See What’s On The Inside’, set for an October 1st release date. The new cut is pure Asking Alexandria, with that core, heavy sound. Led by singer Danny Worsnop’s awesome vocals, the song delivers a power punch with big riffs and lots of intensity. This new album marks the first time that all of the members have written new material in studio in over a decade. Great to have them back! Asking Alex, indeed!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Ben Bruce
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne Releases Newly Reimagined Single Featuring Lemmy

Dark-minded singer and frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to release the expanded digital deluxe edition of his 1991 solo album, No More Tears, on Friday (September 17). Included in the release is a new version of the song, “Hellraiser,” which features a mash-up vocal from Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman." It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself. Alt-rockers Weezer...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Foo Fighters Rock The MTV VMAs With Electrifying Medley Of Hits

Rock royalty set the stage on fire at the MTV VMAs. After winning the Global Icon Award, Foo Fighters tore the house down with a wild performance of some of their best songs. History was made on Sept. 12, 2021, when the Foo Fighters became the first U.S. recipient of the MTV Global Icon Award. However, the band – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee – didn’t come to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just to accept a Moonperson trophy. They came to rock – and rock they did. The band, who burst on the scene in 1995 with their self-titled album, showed why they’re the definition of “living legends” by performing a medley of hits that included “Learn To Fly,” “Shame Shame,” and “Everlong.” Eagle-eyed fans noted that drummer Taylor honored the late Charlie Watts, writing the Rolling Stones drummer’s name on his kit.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Papa Roach Unleash Aggressive New Song ‘Kill the Noise’

Papa Roach have had it up to here! That much is evident with their aggressive new song "Kill The Noise" that is coming from their forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in early 2022. While Chester Bennington's "Shut up!" in "One Step Closer" remains the bar for belting that aggressive...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Gear Factor
94.5 KATS

Corey Taylor – Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Our Generation’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

If you play guitar, odds are one of the first things you picked up with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" riff. That was the case for Slipknot's Corey Taylor, as he reflected on his Metallica fandom with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey (as seen below) in anticipation of Metallica's Blacklist release. In the chat, Taylor talks about the song's ever present status as a "must-learn" riff for most beginning players.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Asking Alexandria Releases Video For New Single

Asking Alexandria released the video for their latest single, “Alone Again,” yesterday (Tuesday, August 31st). Wombat Fire directed the clip. “Alone Again” is the first single from Asking Alexandria's upcoming project, See What's On The Inside, which will be released on October 1st. This is the band's seventh studio album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Korn’s Munky Tests Positive for COVID, Band’s Tour Will Continue

Korn have run into another case of COVID affecting their current tour, as the group just revealed that guitarist Munky will be sitting out some shows after testing positive. "Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows," the group said in a statement on social media. "The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."
ENTERTAINMENT
94.5 KATS

Musicians Talking About Layne Staley

You’ve seen our video compilation of Musicians Talking About Kurt Cobain, so let’s continue our celebration of the 30th anniversary of grunge with Musicians Talking About Layne Staley. One of Layne’s Alice in Chains bandmates had some beautiful words to share about the late singer. “The first time I heard...
MUSIC
rock107.com

Foo Fighters perform, David Lee Roth presents on 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters, were among the many artists who performed during Sunday's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company, who were honored at the ceremony with the Global Icon Award, performed a three-song medley including the classics "Everlong" and "Learn to Fly," as well as "Shame Shame," the lead single from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Ozzy Osbourne releases new version of Lemmy collaboration “Hellraiser”

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new version of his song “Hellraiser,” which was written in collaboration with Motörhead‘s Lemmy Kilmister. The updated recording marks the first official version featuring both Ozzy and Lemmy’s vocals. You can download it now via digital outlets. “I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne says....
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Watch Rob Trujillo’s Son Tye Play His First Show With Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies were a late addition to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival which was held over the last weekend in Danville, Virginia. With bassist Ra Diaz on tour with Korn right now, the band recruited Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Rob Trujillo, for the job. He had appeared onstage with the crossover thrash icons once before, but this marked his first full show with the group.
DANVILLE, VA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy