Twelve Mile Limit Cocktail
A Prohibition-era cocktail worth revisiting. In Vintage Spirits and Forgotten Cocktails, author Ted Haigh credits this Prohibition-era classic to Tommy Millard, a war correspondent and journalist. The name refers to how far one would have to travel offshore to drink alcohol at the time. At the The Sugar House in Detroit, Dave Kwiatkowski serves a version with a slight adjustment. “Our Twelve Mile Limit is pretty standard, but the secret is we use Wray & Nephew overproof as the white rum, which really makes it pop, and ups the ABV a bit.”imbibemagazine.com
