CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Twelve Mile Limit Cocktail

imbibemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Prohibition-era cocktail worth revisiting. In Vintage Spirits and Forgotten Cocktails, author Ted Haigh credits this Prohibition-era classic to Tommy Millard, a war correspondent and journalist. The name refers to how far one would have to travel offshore to drink alcohol at the time. At the The Sugar House in Detroit, Dave Kwiatkowski serves a version with a slight adjustment. “Our Twelve Mile Limit is pretty standard, but the secret is we use Wray & Nephew overproof as the white rum, which really makes it pop, and ups the ABV a bit.”

imbibemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Cocktail-Style Hard Seltzers

Saintly launched a range of cocktail-style hard seltzers that are full of flavor yet free from sugar and carbs. With just 76 calories per serving, the cocktail-inspired hard seltzers share a light and refreshing way to enjoy flavors like The Faithful Ginger Mule, Glory be Grapefruit Margarita, Almighty Mojito and Paradise Passionfruit Martini. Kieron Barton co-founder of Saintly, says "With the growing demand for both cocktails and Saintly Hard Seltzer, we were inspired to combine the two by launching a premium 5% ABV cocktail range featuring some of the hottest trending cocktails in the world with a Saintly Hard Seltzer twist."
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Sprite — Yes, Sprite — Is the Secret to a Juicy, Tender Chicken Dinner

Just when you thought you knew all the possible ways to cook chicken, YouTube throws an unexpected and ingenious new concept at you. At least, that's exactly what Cook and Taste's channel did to me. The idea of cooking chicken in soda was so far out of my imagination that I had never considered the juicy, tender dish that could result. But, with over 10 million views, this Sprite chicken recipe had my attention.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#White Rum#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#The The Sugar House
discoverourcoast.com

Cocktail Time with Emily: The art of the garnish

As with fine cuisine, a cocktail’s appeal develops before the consumer even tastes it. Just like a chef’s intricate plating, a cocktail’s final presentation should always be part of the recipe’s consideration. The frosted glass, the kind of ice used, fresh herb crowns or fruit, be it a twist of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox17

Labor Day cocktail recipes

Looking to add some refreshing libation to your Labor Day weekend? Nate Blury, founder of the Original Tin Cup has some great recipes and even some canned options for people to try!. Peach Julep. · 2 ounces bourbon Using (Mary’s Four Grain) · ½ ounce agave syrup/nectar. · ¾ ounce...
DRINKS
seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Macaron Martini

Who doesn't love a delicious macaron? This classic French cookie can be found in just about every bakery, so Queen Bee thought, why not have one at the bar, too? Here, they've combined the rich flavors of almond and vanilla with the refined taste of an herbaceous gin. The result is a decadent cocktail dessert, sure to be a popular sip at your next happy hour.
RECIPES
TheDailyBeast

The Canned Cocktails Craze: Are They Here to Stay?

From bartenders to craft spirits brands to liquor behemoths, everyone seems to be launching a new canned cocktail these days. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by acclaimed Half Full columnist Wayne Curtis to discuss the historic roots of these pre-mixed beverages. (Spoiler alert: They’ve been around in some form for about 150 years.) The trio also talks about some of their favorite canned cocktails, the ground rules for picking new ones to try, and how these drinks will transform the bar world.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Salted Caramel Mudslide

This week’s featured cocktail is a creamy, delicious treat that will satisfy your caramel cravings. The Salted Caramel Mudslide is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt. Salted Caramel Mudslide. 1 1/4 oz. vodka. 1 1/4 oz. Baileys. 1 1/4 oz. Kahala. Rim glass in...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Refreshing Gin-Based Canned Cocktails

The CANTEEN Gin Spritz is a new product lineup from CANTEEN Spirits that will provide consumers with an easy way to enjoy a refreshing gin-based cocktail at their leisure. The drinks come in three flavor options including Blossom Gin Spritz, Citrus Gin Spritz and the Ruby Gin Spritz, which are each crafted with premium ingredients and contain no sugar or sodium. The cocktails maintain a 5% ABV with just 99-calories per can across the entire lineup.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

6 Homemade Lemonade Cocktails to Make

Bright, sweet, refreshing, and fun; nothing tastes like sunny summer like an ice-cold glass of lemonade. Ever wonder what makes us start reaching for this easy, breezy summertime drink as temps start rising? Turns out, it’s not just the trademark delicious sweet and sour taste of lemonade that gets our mouths watering — the citric acid literally makes our mouths water, helping to keep us cool and feeling light.
DRINKS
Dallas News

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs adds new State Fair food: a fried frank, smothered in mac and cheese

For the first time in its 79-year history, the newest dish from Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs requires a fork. You’ll need that fork — plus two hands and a bunch of napkins — to eat their new Dallas Hot Bird Dog at the State Fair of Texas. It’s a smoked turkey hot dog, battered and fried, then split open, topped with mac and cheese, sprinkled with fried jalapeños, and drizzled with Cholula hot sauce.
DALLAS, TX
blac.media

Cocktails: Discover Black-Owned Spirits

African American culture has a rich history when it comes to spirits — and we’re speaking about alcohol here. From the until recently untold story of Uncle Nearest, the man who taught Jack Daniel how to distill whiskey, to Saint Liberty Whiskey that celebrates African American Bertie (Berdie) Brown, a legendary female bootlegger, who in 1898 moved to Montana on her own to set up shop. We’ve been at this for a minute.
DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

Gin Lane Cocktail Drive Thru

We need cocktails now more than ever and Gin Lane in Chippendale offers ready made cocktails either delivered or picked up using their Gin Bar "drive thru". There are a range of cocktails available from classics to signatures. Perfect for Father's Day or just a Friday or Saturday night!. Nothing...
RESTAURANTS
Punch

The Watermelon Cocktail, All Grown Up

A new crop of pink drinks is anything but basic. “A watermelon cocktail is a crowd-pleaser,” observes Brian Catapang, beverage manager of Magnus on Water in Biddeford, Maine. “If you throw anything in with watermelon, [people will] order it.”. The vivid pink watermelon drink has broad appeal, at least in...
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

The Future of At-Home Cocktails Arrives in a Box

Last year’s rise in to-go cocktails meant we were frequently imbibing large-format drinks out of everything from plastic pouches to swing-top bottles. But as far as convenience goes, nothing could top a box. As in bag-in-box, an increasingly popular format for distilleries to present their artisanal cocktails in a way that’s easy to transport and serve.
BROOKLYN, NY
imbibemagazine.com

Cold-Brew Cocktails

Floral, earthy, and slightly acidic with the suggestion of sweetness, cold-brew coffee is a dream candidate for mixing into cocktails. Building upon the long canon of classic coffee cocktails like the Irish Coffee and the Espresso Martini, drinks utilizing cold brew aim more refreshing than their predecessors while still capturing coffee’s bold flavors. Here are some of our favorites showing off cold-brew coffee’s range as both the star and the sidekick.
FOOD & DRINKS
skiddle.com

Brownsuga: Carnival Cocktail Party

10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 5:00am) Half price cocktails before midnight! inc Gordan pink martini Bringing you the very best in RnB, Hip Hop & Dancehall until 6am!!. Half price cocktails before midnight! inc Gordan pink martini. With one of the latest licenses in the city meaning doors close at...
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of The Kalimotxo Cocktail

The Kalimotxo cocktail may not immediately ring any bells, but if you love to travel, you may have seen the drink on menus around the world. In Romania, locals refer to the beverage as motorină, Chileans call it jote, and the cocktail goes by vadász or vörösboros vóla in Hungary, per Hella Basque. This concoction is immensely simple to make but much more than the sum of its parts. Belied by its alluring name, the Kalimotxo contains only two ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen — cola and red wine (via The New York Times).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy