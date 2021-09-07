Twelve Mile Limit Cocktail

From bartenders to craft spirits brands to liquor behemoths, everyone seems to be launching a new canned cocktail these days. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by acclaimed Half Full columnist Wayne Curtis to discuss the historic roots of these pre-mixed beverages. (Spoiler alert: They’ve been around in some form for about 150 years.) The trio also talks about some of their favorite canned cocktails, the ground rules for picking new ones to try, and how these drinks will transform the bar world.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO