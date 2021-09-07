LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

Health officials are doing all they can to reach folks taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID. The National Poison Data System (NPDS), collects info from 55 poison control centers across the nation and reported there's been a 245% jump (from 133 to 459) in ivermectin reported exposures. Misinformation and disinformation concerning the use of the drug leading to overdoses and hospitalizations for poisoning. Stop using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID is the overall message health officials are trying to get out. It is not safe!

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO