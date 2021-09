Winner of the Audience Award, Directing Award, and World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and Kosovo’s official submission for the International Feature Film Oscar. Sundance triple award winner Hive is directed by Blerta Basholli (in her feature debut) based on the true story of Fahrije, who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls the other widows in her community together to launch a business selling a local food product. Together, they find healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands—but their will to begin living independently is met with hostility.

