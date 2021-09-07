The Viral Social Media Hit MEGAN IS MISSING Arrives on Blu-ray October 26th

“Pop? If you see a thing with your own eyes, it can’t be a dream, can it?”. The 1949 thriller THE WINDOW will be available on Blu-ray September 21st from Warner Archive. At the age of 9, Tommy Woodry has a reputation for telling tall tales — the latest one being that his family is moving from Manhattan to a ranch out west. When the landlord interrupts the Woodrys at dinner to show their about-to-be-vacated apartment, the Woodrys tell Tommy enough is enough. Then that hot summer night Tommy decides to sleep on the fire escape — outside the Kellerson’s apartment, since it is a story higher and gets more breeze. Tommy sees the Kellersons kill a man. Tommy’s parents and the police won’t believe his story. But the Kellersons want to silence him.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO