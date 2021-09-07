CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Viral Social Media Hit MEGAN IS MISSING Arrives on Blu-ray October 26th

By Tom Stockman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray October 26 from Lionsgate. The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

