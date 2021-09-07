CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Baumgartlinger faces another layoff after 2nd knee surgery

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger is set to miss at least three months after undergoing another knee operation. The German club says the 33-year-old Austria international had surgery on Monday and could return in January following the Bundesliga’s winter break. Baumgartlinger was a regular for Leverkusen and captain of Austria before he injured a cruciate ligament in his left knee in January and spent four months on the sidelines. He recovered to make Austria’s squad for the European Championship but only made one brief substitute appearance at the tournament. He came off the bench in all three of Leverkusen’s games so far this season.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sampdoria 2-2 Inter Milan: Dimarco and Martinez score for visitors

Italian champions Inter Milan were held to a draw as Sampdoria twice came from behind to claim a point. Federico Dimarco thumped a free-kick into the top corner, but ex-Southampton defender Maya Yoshida equalised. Lautaro Martinez then delightfully finished off a slick counter-attack for Inter on the stroke of half-time...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Villarreal midfielder Coquelin: Great to be injury free

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin admits the Europa League title holders have big ambitions this season. The Yellow Submarine will kickoff their Champions League campaign against Atalanta this week. Coquelin said, “This year, the squad is of a high level and we have to capitalise on it in the Champions League....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Austria#Layoff#Ap#Bayer Leverkusen
goal.com

'Salihamidzic should keep his mouth shut!' - Dortmund's Zorc responds to Bayern chief's Reus comments

The sporting director is not happy with his Bayern counterpart's comments about the attacker's Germany withdrawal. Michael Zorc has hit out at Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after he criticised Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus following his withdrawal from international duty with Germany. Salihamidzic questioned why Reus pulled out...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hertha, Gladbach get 1st Bundesliga wins; Frankfurt draws

BERLIN (AP) — French striker Myziane Maolida scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum on Sunday. Suat Serdar got the other two goals as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats, easing the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai before the next must-win game at home against another promoted team, Greuther Fürth, on Friday.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Barcelona forward Braithwaite to undergo knee surgery

BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite will need surgery on his left knee, the Catalan club said Monday. Barcelona said the Danish player has not responded well to conservative treatment and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Barcelona did not say how long Braithwaite is expected to be...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

And that brings our coverage of another busy day of football action to a close - and what an eventful one it has been too. Liverpool both won and lost against Leeds - three points in the bag but with Harvey Elliott set for a lengthy spell out - while Jose Mourinho reached his 1000th game with a late Roma win, before Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick to bolster Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Battered USMNT players return to their teams

USMNT players return from international duty a bit worse for wear. Christian Pulisic received an ankle injury, and is out for the next three Chelsea FC games. Josh Sargent picked up a hamstring strain and sat out last weekend’s game for Norwich. Gio Reyna picked up a hamstring injury vs El Salvador and will be sidelined for Borussia Dortmund an unknown number of games. It is hoped they will all be recovered in time for the next USMNT World Cup qualifying games in October.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Life in a rugby bubble getting tougher for Argentina’s Pumas

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The grind of two seasons on the road and the relentless rounds of isolation and quarantine is taking a toll mentally and physically on Argentina’s Pumas. The penalty count against them is mounting. So are the losses. Frustration is building. The Pumas are the only team yet to win a test after three rounds of the Rugby Championship. A 39-0 loss to three-time World Cup winner New Zealand on Sunday followed two losses in South Africa to the World Cup champion Springboks.
RUGBY
SkySports

Chelsea vs Zenit preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Zenit in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. N'Golo Kante will miss out with continued ankle trouble but is expected fit for Sunday's Premier League trip to Tottenham, while Christian Pulisic is still sidelined with his own ankle problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Quadruple boost for Rangers as Lyon quartet set to miss Europa League clash at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been handed a very big boost ahead of their Europa League tie against Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday night. The Ligue 1 outfit are set to be without four players for the European clash with the Gers. And now Rangers will fancy their chances of beating Lyon, especially on home turf at Ibrox.
UEFA
FanSided

Celtic youngster deserves chance after injury blow

The left-back position isn’t one that Celtic took major steps in strengthening over the summer transfer window. Thus, any long-term injury could leave the club short of options there although there does appear to be more options in the position now than at the start of the season. Greg Taylor...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Australia’s Tim Paine faces Ashes fitness race after neck surgery

Australia’s Test captain, Tim Paine, will undergo surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his neck in a bid to be fit for the Ashes series. Paine has been experiencing discomfort in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc, which has limited the intensity at which he can train and has not responded to previous attempts at treatment.
SPORTS
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou provides worrying Celtic injury update

Celtic have certainly had their fair share of injury problems recently. What is even more worrying is the fact that the squad is not very deep at the moment, which means that they could be left short of options if a player ends up spending any significant length of time on the sidelines through injury.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Finnish duo Rovanpera, Halttunen wins Acropolis Rally

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. Rovanpera, driving a Toyota Yaris, beat Ott Tanak from the Hyundai team by 42.1 seconds. Rovanpera’s stablemate Sebastien Ogier, the defending champion, and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia came third, 1 minute 11.3 seconds behind. Ogier leads the standings with 180 points after nine of the WRC’s 12 rounds.
MOTORSPORTS
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig, but Wolfsburg Stay Top

Borussia Dortmund’s seven goal thriller with Bayer Leverkusen was undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend, but there were some pretty good matches all over Germany’s top flight over the last few days. We had a total of 28 goals across nine games, which is an average of just over three goals a game.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy