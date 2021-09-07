The U.S. occupation in Afghanistan was always flawed. It’s time we reconcile

As I’m sure most of you know, today is the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks. Twenty years later, we are in the final stages of withdrawal from Afghanistan, after another ill-fated response that cost thousands of U.S. lives, and hundreds of thousands of Afghan lives. We leave behind the country to the Taliban, along with the final eradication of the old Communist bureaucracy we inadvertently found alliance with when we invaded. All that is left are the Taliban, of course, as well as some return to stability for the true victims in this debacle — the Afghan/Pashtun and assorted tribes that wandered the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

