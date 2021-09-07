The U.S. occupation in Afghanistan was always flawed. It’s time we reconcile
Afghanistan has been a point of contention in American politics for the past four decades. Ever since the former Soviet Union invaded the country in 1979, the United States has been engaged in either proxy conflicts or military occupation in the region. Most students at the University of Michigan have been alive for as long as the current conflict has been around, running nearly 20 years prior to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal.www.michigandaily.com
