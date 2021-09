This past Saturday I had the chance to have a one on one with Artist Lloyd G. Wade. He was in town for Gallery Talk, which is a part of the Black Heritage Gallery. It was truly a privilege to meet him and talk with him about some of his paintings and the meanings behind them. The attending group was truly in awe as he talked about his early starts and influences in his life which has lead to his works being displayed and sold all over the world.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO