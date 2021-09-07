LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.