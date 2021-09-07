CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

By Gina Cook
As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.

Avail Hospital Offers Life-Saving Infusion Theory For COVID Positive

Dr. Patel, CEO of Avail Hospital Lake Charles, stopped by the Jamz studio to announce they are providing a new therapy to fight COVID in patients who've been recently diagnosed or exposed to someone who tested positive. Doc explained that the new therapy is called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy. Below is how and why, this new therapy works to prevent further COVID-19 symptoms within 10 or less of infection.
Family Daycare Home Food Program Now Available In SWLA

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury recently announced a new feeding program is now available for in-home daycare businesses. Family Daycare Home Food Program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the CPPJ’s Human Services Department and the Louisiana State Department of Education. The new program will help in-home daycares...
FDA To People Taking Ivermectin For COVID: You Are Not A Horse. Stop It!

Disinformation campaigns are the real pandemic in America. The deliberate and dangerous misinformation is killing people. It is responsible for mass confusion regarding the contagiousness and deadly effects of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Mislead by the wrong information people have started taking veterinary doses of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
There Will Be No Trash Pickup On This Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

As the city anticipates a 3-day weekend going into the Labor Day holiday Monday, we have been informed that there will be no trash picked up. While this may be an inconvenience to some, this is normal practice in not only Calcasieu Parish, but various parishes and cities around the country take this day into consideration for their employees to enjoy a little time off.
New Waiver Approves ‘Hot Foods’ Purchase With SNAP/P-EBT Card

Starting today (August 31) Louisiana residents benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to purchase 'hot or prepared foods,' now through September 28. There is no word as to whether this benefit will be extended, but the new waiver was made possible through the combined efforts of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).
