Steelers optimistic Watt’s status will be resolved by Sunday

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt signed a huge contract extension last week and he showed why he was in position for it on Sunday. Watt wasn’t practicing while working on his deal, so he only had a couple of practices before taking on the Bills. There may be something to say for the less is more approach to on-field preparations because he had two sacks and a forced fumble while drawing several holding penalties in the 23-16 victory.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO