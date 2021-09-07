Denise Audio has two new bitcrushing plug-ins – and one of them is free
Denise Audio has released Bite Harder and My Crush, two new bitcrusher plug-ins that are based on a newly-designed destructive algorithm. My Crush is Denise’s free bitcrushing plug-in and is a straightforward classic-sounding bitcrusher. It’s more stripped-back than its big brother, Bite Harder, but sports some of the same core features. This includes a low-pass filter and high-pass filter on pre- and post-affected signals, a Stutter parameter for glitch effects, resampling, bit-reduction, and six different curve shapes to choose from.www.musictech.net
