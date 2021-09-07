PA Office of Open Records Releases Agency Website Review Report - Here is How the LBPD Compared

LITITZ BOROUGH – On August 31, 2021, the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records (OOR) released its 2021 Agency Website Review report, which analyzed the Right-to-Know law request information provided on local and state government websites across Pennsylvania. While the LBPD was not an agency reviewed in the sampling, which consisted of 135 agencies across the Commonwealth, the LBPD is providing information on how the agency performs against the criteria evaluated by the OOR in their report. As stated in the OOR report, “an agency dedicated to transparency should use its website to provide comprehensive, accessible information on how to submit a RTKL request. “