Mountain Home, ID

Local writer publishes first novel

Mountain Home News
 9 days ago

While the world faced uncertainty in the face of a global pandemic, one local Idaho resident found the motivation and time to bring a smile into the world by finishing and self-publishing her first novel, Puzzle Pieces. Azalea Loghry has lived in Mountain Home, Idaho for six years and quickly fell in love with the mountains, desert, and lakes that make up this region. Wanderlust at heart, with a passion for nature photography, Azalea has enjoyed travelling not just around Southwestern Idaho, but also several countries around the world, like the famous France and Netherlands, and the lesser known but culture rich countries of Georgia and Myanmar.

