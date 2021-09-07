CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen on Reaching Impossible Heights in “The Alpinist”

By Stephen Saito
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the 20 years their production company Sender Films has been in business, Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen know, at least to some degree, what they’re getting into when following one of the many mountain climbers they’ve profiled over the years, letting the same spirit of adventure that leads their subjects to pave the way for them. Still, Marc-André LeClerc was in a league all to himself.

Cleveland Scene

The Alpinist

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (THE DAWN WALL) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.
Washington Post

The mountaineering documentary ‘The Alpinist’ is a portrait of focus without fear

The mountaineering documentary “The Alpinist,” a portrait of climber Marc-André Leclerc that offers psychological insight and a record of physical achievement, makes for an excellent follow-up film for anyone who saw “Free Solo,” the Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold. Like that 2018 film, this one is often gut-wrenching, but in more and different ways than the earlier film. To give you an idea of what watching Leclerc is like as he scales the side of a mountain, often alone, with minimal gear, on surfaces that vary between rock, ice and snow, and in terrible weather, Honnold himself (no slouch in the gut-wrenching department) appears on camera to express his amazement — bordering on what seems like appropriate dismay — at the risks taken by Leclerc.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Documentary Releases: The Alpinist (2021) - Reviewed

Just a few years after Jimmy Chin did the mountain climbing documentary Meru, the climber/filmmaker turned his cameras on free solo mountain climber Alex Honnold in the critically acclaimed Free Solo. Around the time that film was enjoying success, Honnold was asked in an interview whom he looked up to as far as mountain climbing experts were concerned. His answer pointed to a then-unknown twenty-three-year-old free solo mountain climber named.
MOVIES
outsidemagazine

‘The Alpinist’ Is the Most Compelling Climbing Film Since ‘Free Solo’

Early in The Alpinist, the new movie by Sender Films, climber Marc-André Leclerc is captured free soloing the Stanley Headwall, a 500-foot feature in Canada’s Kootenay National Park heralded as the centerpiece of mixed climbing in the Rockies. Far below, a faint trench in the snow shows his path to the base of the route. Mixed climbing—using ice tools on rock as well as ice—can be insecure, and it’s a discipline of the sport practiced by just a small subset of climbers. Free-solo mixed climbing is performed by fewer still.
ENTERTAINMENT
Third Coast Review

Review: A Beloved Solo Climber is Finally, Begrudgingly in the Spotlight in The Alpinist

Not unlike the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo (whose subject, Alex Honnold, is featured prominently in this film), The Alpinist is not just about a solo climber and what motivates him to take such absurd risks simply to climb a peak that no one else has done before, or at least not in the way that he has done it. The film centers on perhaps the only solo climber in history who largely avoided publicity or allowed himself to be filmed, which in no way stopped the reputation of Canadian Marc-André Leclerc from growing exponentially up until the point where a film crew meets him at age 23.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “The Alpinist” a fascinating portrait of an elusive climber

What makes a person spend their life climbing impossible mountains?. That’s the question at the heart of every climbing documentary, and it’s particularly relevant when it comes to “The Alpinist.” Opening this weekend, the movie follows some of the adventures of the elusive, groundbreaking alpinist Marc-André Leclerc. At the same time, it’s a chronicle of directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen’s attempts to answer that fundamental question, a two-fold narrative that makes both sides richer. Sometimes, the best way to see smoke is by our attempts to give it a shape.
MOVIES
Decider

Where to Watch ‘The Alpinist’ Movie

Alanis Morissette Rips New Bill Simmons Produced HBO Documentary About Her Life: "This Was Not the Story I Agreed to Tell" The Alpinist is taking cinemagoers to new heights. The new documentary will bring viewers to some of the highest points the globe has to offer, following a young and free-spirited climbed as he treks on some of his most ambitious journeys yet. You’ll probably get chills from just the trailer — so it’s best to watch The Alpinist with someone who will let you squeeze their arm the whole time. Good thing we know everything about where you might be able to watch the film!
MOVIES
Variety

Why ‘Torn’ Held on for a Telluride Premiere — and ‘The Alpinist’ Didn’t

Two documentaries about fallen mountain climbers were accepted into Telluride 2020. Only one held on for this year’s festival. When last year’s Telluride festival was cancelled in July, the filmmakers behind “The Alpinist” and “Torn had to make a tough decision: should they find another festival to debut their respective films? “Getting into Telluride was so exciting for us,” says Peter Mortimer, who had re-edited “The Alpinist” with Nick Rosen following the 2018 death of its protagonist, 23-year-old free solo climber Marc-André Leclerc, in an avalanche. “It’s like the holy grail, and Werner Herzog had watched the film and wanted to introduce...
ABQJournal

Solo spirit: ‘The Alpinist’ tells story of shy, nomadic Canadian climber

Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen were made for the outdoors. In fact, the two have paired up once again to tell the story of Marc-André Leclerc in their latest film, “The Alpinist.”. The film follows Leclerc, a free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian who makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history.
seattlepi.com

'The Rescue' Co-Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Reflects on the Toronto Doc

Eight months after winning the documentary Oscar for “Free Solo,” directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin began working on their next documentary project: National Geographic’s “The Rescue.” The directing duo used never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews to tell the story of the dramatic 2018 rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave. Unlike “Free Solo” and their 2015 docu “Meru,” Vasarhelyi and Chin relied on other people’s footage, Zoom interviews and reenactments to make “The Rescue.” Film screens at the Toronto International Film Festival.
MOVIES
