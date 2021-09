CLEMSON — On Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media to preview Clemson's matchup vs. Georgia. "Everything builds to the season, you only get 12 opportunities on your schedule," Swinney said. "Whatever comes after that is a result of what you earned. If you make it to the national championship, that's only 15 days. The other 350 days you spend preparing, dreaming, planning, and working toward these moments. It's exciting to finally have the opportunity to go play. I'm excited to see where we are. You're coming off a month of camp, so where are we and what do we have to do to get better."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO