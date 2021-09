Reconstruction of Highway 67 has been underway since May, and until now has allowed traffic to flow, but that is about to change. The Wisconsin DOT says that there will be two consecutive 15-working-day closures for construction which will close the highway between the cities of Kiel and Plymouth starting on Monday, September 13th. During the first closure, crews will apply a concrete overlay of the Mullet River Bridge. Access will be maintained to businesses and property owners in the work zone, but all other traffic will follow Highway 23 at Plymouth to Highway 57, northward to Highways 32/57, joining Highway 67 in Kiel. That’s anticipated to take until early October to complete.

