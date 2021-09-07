CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody police respond to ruckus at McDonald’s drive-thru.

 8 days ago

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An unruly customer had an altercation with a cashier at a McDonald’s drive-thru window along Ashford Dunwoody Road on Aug. 18. The drive-thru attendant told police the suspect walked up to the window and tried to place an order. When the attendant told him she couldn’t take his order because he wasn’t in a vehicle, he got upset and threw the credit card holder at the cashier, striking her in the right arm. The man then left the scene on foot heading west on Perimeter Center. The suspect was described as a slim man about 6 feet in height. He was not identified or apprehended by officers.

#Police#Drive Thru#Ruckus#Perimeter Center#Mcdonald
