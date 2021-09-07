CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowgirls fall to Madras on controversial late goal

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Crook County Cowgirls look at positives, prepare to play new Bend school, Caldera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRSFK_0bouvZHY00

For more than 75 minutes, the season-opening matchup between Crook County and Madras looked as though it would end in a scoreless tie. Both teams had multiple chances to take the lead, but in the dying minutes of the game, the Cowgirls end up on the wrong side of a controversial goal that gave the White Buffalos a 1-0 win on their home field.

In the 78th minute, Madras junior Natalie Lockey lobbed a long lead pass over the Crook County defense and onto the foot of teammate forward Heidi Sedano, who made her way behind the Cowgirls' back line for the game-deciding goal. The question of when Sedano got past the Crook County defenders was a matter of some heated debate, as CCHS head coach pleaded for an offsides call to no avail.

"I think it was blatantly obvious that it was an offsides play," said Crook County head coach Destanie Johnson about the game's only goal. Rather than focus on that frustration after the match, Johnson instead pivoted to her team's efforts on the pitch.

"The girls still played hard until the last whistle, and I think that says a lot," said Johnson. "Even after a call that doesn't go the way that you want, you still are out there fighting for it until it's over."

The effort did not just come at the end for Crook County, though. The Cowgirls played with intensity throughout the match, especially in contesting for 50-50 balls in the midfield. Having a distinct size advantage over the Madras team, Crook County won the majority of those skirmishes.

"I am super impressed. We have a very young team and I think we have a good foundation, and that's showing." Johnson noted there were more than ten freshmen on the varsity roster, but none of the Cowgirls seemed intimidated in the opener. The team played physically but fairly, with very few foul calls going against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1xKw_0bouvZHY00

The Cowgirls did take a bit of time to get going, with Madras controlling possession for the first few minutes before senior Emma Bales broke through and fired the team's first shot on goal. For most of the first half, though, neither team was able to pose much of a threat to the other.

The second half saw more chances for both sides, though Crook County did look like they might break the deadlock first. Roughly five minutes into the half, reeled off shots on two consecutive possessions, though neither found the back of the net. The Cowgirls earned three corner kicks during the final 40 minutes but could not convert, despite some close calls. Seniors Grace Brooks and Lauren Papke kept the White Buffalos' forwards in check, hounding would-be attackers on both the wings and in the middle of the pitch.

Over the final 15 minutes of the game, Madras began to find a better flow offensively. That took away some of the momentum that Crook County had been building, though the Cowgirls nearly found the back of the net with 12 minutes to play. In the end, though, it was the White Buffalos that walked away with the win.

"We learn lessons in every game," said Johnson after the game, noting that there are tweaks and adjustments that her team will make over the coming days. "I think we learned a lot in this game," she continued.

"We're looking forward to building off of this."

Crook County's next non-league match comes against the junior varsity squad from Caldera, the newest 6A school in Bend. The Cowgirls will host the Wolfpack at Crook County High School at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Caldera JV team is coming off a 4-0 home win over the varsity side from 3A Sisters.

Portland Tribune

Canby XC: Cougar boys run well in preview

The TRL Preview meet offered Three Rivers League coaches and athletes a chance to gauge where they are. Runners and coaches across the Three Rivers League got a chance to eyeball one another during the Sept. 8 TRL Preview meet at Oregon City High School. The Canby boys had a...
Portland Tribune

Elusive win slips away against Hawks

Caldera explodes in second half to get an 8-0 victory over Cowgirl soccer team. The Crook County High School girls soccer team dropped a pair of matches this past week, falling 8-0 on Tuesday to Caldera, then losing a close 1-0 match to La Pine on Saturday. Tuesday at home,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Takeaways: Sherwood girls soccer hands Grant first loss

Sherwood girls soccer uses two second half goals to pick up first win of 2021 season.{obj:56780:The top 10 matchup between Grant and Sherwood High School girls soccer} on Tuesday, Sept. 14, appeared to be in favor of the Generals, who came in not allowing a goal in their first three games while the Bowmen had only scored two. But that's why they play the games. Sherwood put up two second half goals to hand Class No. 2-ranked Grant its first loss of and gave the No. 9 Bowmen their first. Here are three takeaways from the pitch: Finding a...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Timbers back at home

Portland, riding three-match win streak, plays at Providence Park on Wednesday for the first time in a month.The Portland Timbers play Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Providence Park for the first time in a month. With the Colorado Rapids visiting, they hope to play more like the team that has posted three consecutive shutouts than like the team that gave up six goals to rival Seattle back on Aug. 15. "The last game we played here was a nightmare for all of us," defender Larrys Mabiala said. In explaining what has changed since that horrific outing, Mabiala pointed to cohesiveness and...
Portland Tribune

Smiles, big rides highlight annual Paulina Rodeo

Several NFR-experienced athletes take part in Upper County tradition of the Paulina Rodeo. The 72nd Annual Paulina Rodeo is in the books, and it is a rodeo to remember. It isn't often that a small town amateur rodeo attracts former National Finals Rodeo performers, but then Paulina isn't just any amateur rodeo.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

