‘Field Trips for Grown Ups’
Joey McLaughlin talks with Dr. Michael Wiant about “Field Trips for Grown Ups,” which is a nature series about area forests and the Illinois River Valley/Dickson Mounds. The program is designed to provide a unique educational fall series of short field trips in our own backyard. The season starts on September 7 & 8 and continues on Sept. 14 & 15 and on October 5-6. Dates for the Starhill Forest tour are Sept. 7, 14 and Oct. 5. Dates for the Emiquon and Illinois River Valley tours are Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct 6.wtax.com
