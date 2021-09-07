CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IL

‘Field Trips for Grown Ups’

By joeym
WTAX
 7 days ago

Joey McLaughlin talks with Dr. Michael Wiant about “Field Trips for Grown Ups,” which is a nature series about area forests and the Illinois River Valley/Dickson Mounds. The program is designed to provide a unique educational fall series of short field trips in our own backyard. The season starts on September 7 & 8 and continues on Sept. 14 & 15 and on October 5-6. Dates for the Starhill Forest tour are Sept. 7, 14 and Oct. 5. Dates for the Emiquon and Illinois River Valley tours are Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct 6.

wtax.com

