CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

When life is this tough, students need examples of gratitude

By Central Oregonian
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

The negativity that adults project is felt, absorbed or even parroted by youngsters

In past years, as a new school year is about to begin, we have run an editorial reminding people to exercise extra caution on the roads. Kids are out on the streets again, twice a day, heading to school in the morning and back home again in the afternoon. It's time to pay attention to those school zone speed limits for the next nine months and keep an eye out for kids unexpectedly zipping out into crosswalks on foot or bike.

This year is no different â€“ motorists should again be extra vigilant, and local law enforcement clearly agrees, as evidenced by their recent announcement of heightened enforcement in school zones.

But this year, there is more that adults can do to keep kids safe. This school year, thankfully, will open to in-person education, but unfortunately, the COVID pandemic hasn't quite gone away. After state leaders lifted mask and social distance mandates at the start of the summer, the delta variant has prompted them to reverse course and students will have to wear masks at school.

Some parents are clearly not happy about it â€“ they made their feelings known at an August school board meeting. But for now, the school district is planning to follow the latest mandate or face hefty consequences.

It's hard to know for certain how long this latest surge will last, or whether it will be the last surge and the last variant we deal with in Crook County. One state report claims this wave will peak this week and start a two-month-long decline to pre-surge levels.

But until that happens, the community needs to protect student safety in another fashion. Setting aside how you feel about vaccines and masks, one thing that should not be up for debate is whether kids should go to school sick. This should be non-negotiable â€“ if a kid is not feeling well, they should stay home. In this COVID era of education, kids should have a lot less trouble keeping up on their schoolwork from home than in the past.

The other suggestion is a bit trickier because it will take an adjustment in behavior. This pandemic and resulting restrictions have clearly taken their toll on people. Many are angry, depressed, frustrated and wondering when this will end. People are polarized and arguing.

All these feelings and reactions are completely understandable â€“ it's hard to recall an event in recent history that even comes close to the same impact. But kids are impressionable and what they see and hear has an impact â€“ the negativity that adults project is felt, absorbed or even parroted by youngsters.

So as this school year begins, it might benefit kids to see and hear some positivity. Yes, this whole pandemic thing has been a nightmare, but it shouldn't be an all-consuming life-suck. Amidst the difficulty remains all the things in life that we still value, enjoy and cherish â€“ and while it is easy to set that stuff aside during this COVID upheaval, it would psychologically benefit kids to see overt examples of gratitude for what makes life enjoyable. It may not be easy, and it may not feel natural right now, but kids need to see and hear it. Who knows, it might even have a positive impact on the grown-ups who have forgotten about the good stuff.

None of this makes the pandemic or the current mandates go away. For now, the masks are back in schools and elsewhere, and the delta variant surge has yet to subside. But as the school year begins and we embrace habits to keep kids safe and healthy, counting blessings and showing gratitude should be a part of it.

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

Life as a fifth year student

When you think about the levels of college status and education, you most likely think about freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors — but what about fifth-year students or higher?. The average college student is usually programmed to believe that they should only do four years of college and be on...
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

Role of Teacher in a Student’s Life?

A teacher is like a guiding star for students who build their solid foundation for the future. It is because of the teachers, students are able to reach the ladder of success. Best teachers prepare their students for the future. They find the best among students and motivate them to perform better in all areas of life. The greatness of teachers lies in the fact that they strive to achieve success. They bring positivity challenging the minds of students.
EDUCATION
Ladders

Gratitude

With the holiday today, I’d say it’s time to take a break from Ladders applying to jobs for you or your applying to selected jobs, but our site traffic indicates that many of you have already been taking a break. It’s well-deserved. This summer, many of us have had a...
FESTIVAL
Wicked Local

Students in need get backpack donations

The economic impact of the COVID pandemic on schoolchildren whose parents are having financial struggles is being eased with the donation of back-to-school backpack supplies through the Weymouth Department of Youth and Family Services. Co-director Cheryl Brenda Leny said approximately 117 youngsters in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 had received backpacks...
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Education
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Society
County
Crook County, OR
Intelligencer

Elm Grove Elementary Students Show Gratitude to First Responders

WHEELING — The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America may have happened 20 years ago, but that didn’t stop some of the youngest school students from showing their appreciation to first responders during a commemoration service Friday at Elm Grove Elementary. Members of the Wheeling fire and police departments, as...
WHEELING, WV
edsource.org

How can teachers support students as we return to in-person learning

With the start of the school year upon us, the anxiety and health concerns for students, their families, and teachers are all too real. Discussions about mask mandates, testing and vaccinations will continue across the state, but here are four essential strategies that can ease the return to in-person learning.
EDUCATION
parentmap.com

Tips for In-Person School Success From an Educator and Dad

Seattle Children’s Education Department provides free services for students who will be in the hospital for at least one week. The teachers are certified by the state of Washington in both general and special education. They’re experts at supporting kids and their families when children and teens are suddenly out of school and as they transition back into school after an extended absence.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
urbanmatter.com

Life Lessons Students Learn in College

The three, four, or five college years prepare you for a lifetime. You learn more about life than the skills that earn you certificates. Do not miss the lessons by being holed up in the library working on assignments. Professional online college homework help enables you to focus on elements of life and acquire lessons that are at times more valuable than academic certificates.
COLLEGES
southplattesentinel.com

Helping when help is needed

On Aug. 21, New Raymer, Colo., was the place to be. It was the day of the annual Feeders and Friends Benefit and this year the family that needed help was the Wahlert Famly. There was a Feedlot Rodeo that brought contestants from all over, a barbeque that ran from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., live music and dancing and to top it all off a live auction. You can imagine hosting such a grand event take a lot of planning and a lot of volunteers.
STERLING, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
calu.edu

Campus Closet Open for Student Needs

Students in need of clothing for internships and job searches are welcome to make an appointment via Handshake for the on-campus resource. Students who need to make a great first impression at a job interview, internship opportunity, student-teaching assignment and more can go wardrobe shopping on campus this year. The...
CALIFORNIA, PA
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Rosh Hashana and the start of the new school year: Resilience is essential | Opinion

Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year — and the beginning of the school year often coincide, and, in many ways, the timing is apropos. The Jewish New Year is about introspection and setting goals for the coming year, and as millions of families around the country prepare for the next school year to begin, they are doing the same. As educators, we also assess our academic goals and share them with parents and students. If we have learned anything over the past two academic years, it is the lesson of flexibility and coping with change. Unfortunately, as the Delta variant continues to permeate cities and towns around the country, it is more important than ever that families and educators work together to create plans for the coming year to mitigate further disruption.
SCIENCE
sbstatesman.com

New Dean of Students emphasizes experience in student life

A coffee machine and baskets of snacks guarded by a plush toy made by his former student — this is Ric McClendon’s “little coffee bar station,” funded out of his own pocket. Sitting by the table, the new dean of students gets to hear students’ stories and experiences at Stony Brook, good and bad.
STONY BROOK, NY
reflector-online.com

Greek life connections add a barrier to non-affiliated students when applying for leadership positions

Organizational involvement is an important aspect of Mississippi State University's student culture as it connects individuals from different backgrounds and provides opportunities for students to become further involved in their own interests. However, it can become difficult for a student to gain acceptance into certain organizations due to selective application processes and a lack of inner-organizational connections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
kosu.org

Another Oklahoma Educator Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A teacher's aide who worked at Yukon’s Skyview Elementary School died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. Erin Rhodes had worked in Yukon schools for six years and was most recently a pre-kindergarten aide at Skyview Elementary. The 41-year-old is at least the fifth Oklahoma educator or school support staff member to pass away after contracting the coronavirus since July.
OKLAHOMA STATE
uctv.tv

Calm Amid COVID: Gratitude

UC Berkeley psychologist Dacher Keltner talks about the benefits of practicing gratitude. Expressing appreciation is a key component of Keltner's Science of Happiness course, which he has taught to inmates at San Quentin State Prison, among thousands of other students. Keltner, who is the faculty director of the campus's Greater...
MENTAL HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy