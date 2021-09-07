Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mark Vonnordeck, Dean Road, St. Pauls; Martin Johnson, Von Street, Lumberton; Eric Flores, Harolds Drive, Red Springs; Mario Gomez-Perez, Chime Drive, St. Pauls; Michael Hunt, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Cameron Winters, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton; Javonta Pratt, Allendale Drive, Pembroke; Pamela Rice, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; and True Build, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Waymon Bullard, Mount Zion Church Road, Maxton; Donna Hunt, Bovine Drive, Lumberton; Sarah Burns, Olan Drive, Lumberton; Mark Bullard, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; George Lopez, Rozier Siding Road, St. Pauls; Jamie Hunt, Cedar Grove Road, Lumberton; Katlyn Gross, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Rhonda Williamson, Heartache Lane, Rowland; Chavila Bullard, Jacobs Road, Maxton; and Chelsea Cheatham, Shelia Drive, Parkton.

The following people reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were assaulted by someone with a weapon:

Calvin Lowery, Noa Drive, Maxton; and Leon Locklear, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs.

Phillip Hammonds reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when someone with a weapon assaulted him on Peter Road in Red Springs.

Larry Harper reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at him while he was on Water Tower Road in Orrum.

Roger Collins reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on U.S. 74 West in Maxton.

Patricia Sawyers, of Rice Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her vehicle from the Corner Store, located at 2402 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Drequanna Gerald, of Willow Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle and stole items while it was parked at Briarwood Apartments.

Zina Worley, of Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was at her apartment.