Prineville, OR

Bend man sentenced for Prineville sex crime

By Jason Chaney
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Bobby Beau John Moody was found guilty of first-degree sodomy following a two-day trial in Crook County

A Bend man received a prison sentence in Crook County Circuit Court Monday for crimes committed several years earlier in Prineville.

According to Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, 41-year-old Bobby Beau John Moody was found guilty of first-degree sodomy following a two-day trial and sentenced by Judge Mike McLane to 100 months in prison.

The conviction was the latest in a line of sex crimes dating back to the late 1990s. Whiting reported that in 1999, Moody was convicted of third-degree rape and sodomy for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl. He was later convicted in 2001 and 2010 for failure to register as a sex offender, in 2015 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and in 2020 for commercial sexual solicitation.

The most recent conviction and sentence was spurred by a Bend Police Department tip received in January 2020 that Moody had sexually assaulted his wife several years prior. The Bend agency referred the report to the Prineville Police Department due to the location at which the assault occurred. Prineville Det. Kathryn Bottoms investigated the case and referred the matter to the Crook County District Attorney's Office.

"It is well-documented that victims of sexual violence often do not immediately report that they have been sexually abused," Whiting stated. "Victims of intimate partner sexual violence face unique barriers that dissuade them from disclosing that they were sexually assaulted. Victims fear that they will not be believed due to lack of meaningful physical evidence because of the very nature of being intimate partners with the perpetrator of the sexual violence. Intimate partner sexual violence is a crime, and the criminal justice system will respond appropriately to investigate and hold these offenders accountable."

