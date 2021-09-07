CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

James D. 'JD' Eason

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames D. ‘JD’. Eason, 68; of Scriba, NY passed Friday at Oswego Hospital after enduring a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Oswego, NY to the late Robert Eason and his mother: Louella (Fadden) Eason of Oswego, NY. JD remained a lifetime resident of the area. He retired as an Electrician for Entergy after 20 years of service. JD had previously worked as a Security Guard for the NYS Power Authority, and he was also the youngest employed NYS DEC Conservation Officer stationed at Oneida Lake, NY.

