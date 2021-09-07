Gerry Ann Philips, 81

'Tom' Thomas Ivan Kraemer, 87, of Hutsonville, IL, died September 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home following a period of declining health. He was born August 27, 1934, in Hutsonville, the son of Ralph & Mary E. (Kennedy) Kraemer. Tom was a lifelong resident of Hutsonville. His first job was as a shoeshine boy for barber Dean Clough, who was also his Boy Scout leader. He also cleaned the Farmers and Merchants Bank in his youth, and after class, spent much of his high school years working at the Musgrave Hardware and Plumbing Store. Following his graduation from Hutsonville High School in 1952, Tom joined the Navy, specializing in electronics on the LST-1171 and the USS Essex-CVA-9 that sailed around Cape Horn.

HUTSONVILLE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO