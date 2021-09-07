CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jeff Daniels draws on small-town past for new role in 'American Rust'

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years Jeff Daniels was known for his film roles in movies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Fly Away Home” and “Pleasantville.” But all that changed because of the late actor James Gandolfini. “Jim Gandolfini made it happen,” says Daniels. "’The Sopranos’ (in which Gandolfini...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood Told Jeff Daniels He Related to Gross Scene in ‘Dumb & Dumber’

Jeff Daniels dropped by The Late Show on Monday where he discussed a funny moment he shared with Clint Eastwood years ago. Talking to host Stephen Colbert about his award-winning career with films and characters running the Hollywood gamut, Daniels said he landed his role in Blood Work thanks to his polar opposite performances that director-star Eastwood enjoyed. “I’m walking down the set with Clint Eastwood, and Clint said, “If you can do 2 Days in the Valley and you can do Dumb & Dumber, you can do this,'” Daniels recalled. But Daniels saved the best Eastwood anecdote for last, telling Colbert years...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

American Rust

American Rust is a compelling family drama and a timeless story told through the eyes of the complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. The series also stars Maura Tierney, Alex Neustaedter, Mark Pellegrino,...
TV SERIES
CBS News

Jeff Daniels on why he keeps risking failure

In the new series "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays the police chief of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town trying to uncoil a murder mystery. It's a character he's played frequently: the guy with the guts to say what no one else will. Daniels talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his latest role and direction in his career; his father's inspiration for his portrayal of Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and the joy of being a grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
gizmostory.com

American Rust Review: Should You Stream it or Skip it?

American Rust is an American TV show which is based on the novel “American Rust” by Philip Meyer. The television adaptation of the novel casts Jeff Daniels (Dell Harris), Bill Camp (Henry English), David Alvarez (Isaac English), Julia Mayorga (Lee English), Dallas Roberts (Jackson Berg), Maura Tierney (Grace Poe), Jim True-Frost (Pete Novick), Justin Mane (Deputy Roth), Alex Neustaedter (Billy Poe). A number has written the series of scriptwriters, but Dan Futterman has mainly written it.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Showtime's American Rust is a Lackluster Drama

“American Rust” is the rare kind of boondoggle that dooms itself with a dull mystery. In this case, it’s the murder of an ex-cop, inside a mill that’s just one piece of the dilapidated, working-class Pennsylvania environs. Drugs might be involved, it might be related to a former star football player named Billy, or a young man named Isaac who is set to run away from home. None of these threads are particularly interesting, as much as they’re given a heavy gray filter that screams “prestige TV.” Not even Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney can make the story all that provocative within its humble demeanor. No offense to the dead man, his own life a piece of different flashbacks that slowly come to the surface of “American Rust,” but I never care who killed him. And I didn’t care about finding out.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Futterman
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
De Niro
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jeff Daniels
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: A ‘Band of Brothers’ anniversary, the Clinton impeachment, and ‘American Rust’

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 6-12. “Band of Brothers,” the 10-episode World War II drama cocreated by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, is one of TV’s best miniseries. It’s moving, majestic, disturbing, cinematic, and unforgettable. The ninth episode, in which Easy Company enters Germany and some of the men stumble across a concentration camp, is seared into my memory. Regretfully, I neglected to include it in my recent countdown of the best episodes of TV since 2000.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Rust#Hbo#Television#The Rust Belt#Showtime
imdb.com

‘American Rust’ Review: Showtime’s Murder-Mystery Is a Stark Portrait of Small-Town Living

Near the end of the first episode of “American Rust” — Dan Futterman’s limited series adaptation of Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel of the same name — Jeff Daniels’ local sheriff tries to explain why he’s gone to bat for a young man accused of assault. You see, Del Harris (an exquisite name for the lead in a modern-day western) is a veteran of the Gulf War, and during the last month of active combat, he was on guard duty when he spotted a man walking too close to the base’s fence. That man was carrying a satchel, which Del feared was a bomb or some other danger to the station he was tasked to protect, so the scared teenage soldier opened fire.
TV SERIES
Fast Company

Jeff Daniels explains the ‘thrill of working without a net’

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Conversation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. Scroll through Jeff Daniels’s resume and the word “range” comes to mind. From his vast work in theater, film and TV, including The Purple Rose of Cairo, Dumb and Dumber,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Maura Tierney: 'American Rust' character 'is very flawed'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney says the character she plays in the Showtime drama American Rust, premiering Sunday, appealed to her because she isn't perfect. Grace Poe (Tierney) is the mother of a murder suspect, and "Grace is very flawed," Tierney told UPI in a Zoom interview. "I love that she's flawed."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

American Rust Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Mill

Chief Del Harris makes a decision on American Rust Season 1 Episode 1 that might be the end of him. That's a large assumption, but as a man struggling with PTSD after spending time in the military, Del was already hanging on by a thread. So many factors are at...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Watch American Rust online and stream the Philipp Meyer adaptation from anywhere

The Showtime original crime drama, American Rust, is finally here after landing multiple Golden Globe nominee, Jeff Daniels, for the lead role. The adaptation of Philipp Meyer's debut novel explores how far people are willing to go for the ones they love when a murder investigation takes over the town. To find out how to watch American Rust online and stream the complicated story of a compromised police chief from anywhere, keep reading.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘American Rust’ On Showtime, Where Jeff Daniels Plays A Rust Belt Police Chief Who Compromises His Ethics To Protect Someone He Loves

It’s always interesting when shows with similar setting come out within months of each other. Mare of Easttown, which took place in Delaware County, PA, captured America’s attention not only with fairly accurate Delco accents and mentions of Wawa, but it had a compelling lead and reasonably interesting mystery at its center. American Rust takes place on the other side of the Keystone State, closer to the West Virginia border, but it still depicts a struggling working class town and a cop who has to figure out where his ethics lie in this ever-shifting environment. Oh, and it has two pretty compelling leads. Read on for more.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy