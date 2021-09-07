Man, 45, dead after late-night shooting in New Haven

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in New Haven late Monday, police said.

Police received 911 calls about a person shot on Poplar Street, between Lombard and Chatham streets, about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been wounded, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Luis Fernando Gonzalez-Sandoz of New Haven.

Detectives are investigating. They ask witnesses who have not spoken with them to call police at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) or texting “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

