CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Man, 45, dead after late-night shooting in New Haven

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k38xB_0bout2YU00
Man, 45, dead after late-night shooting in New Haven

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in New Haven late Monday, police said.

Police received 911 calls about a person shot on Poplar Street, between Lombard and Chatham streets, about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been wounded, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Luis Fernando Gonzalez-Sandoz of New Haven.

Detectives are investigating. They ask witnesses who have not spoken with them to call police at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) or texting “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Grand jury witnesses detail moments leading up to 2019 robbery that left one man dead, New Haven police captain seriously wounded

More than a half-dozen confidential witnesses testified before a secret state grand jury this spring about the exact moments they saw a man rob and murder 46-year-old Troy Clark before firing on off-duty New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff as he tried to intervene, new court records reveal. Several of the witnesses were with Clark as he was confronted in August 2019 by Albert E. Eaddy, whom ...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Two arrested in connection with shootout at Middletown murder victim’s vigil this spring that nearly killed another man, records show

A memorial for a Middletown murder victim this spring nearly ended with another death when a brawl turned into a shootout at Traverse Square in late May, newly released court records show. Dozens gathered the evening of May 22 in the parking lot of the housing complex to mourn the death of 25-year-old Tylon Hardy — who was shot and killed a week earlier during a chaotic confrontation — when a ...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Hartford Courant

Four people injured, two critically, in Manchester motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Manchester Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. near West Center Street and McKee Street, police said. Four vehicles were involved. “Four occupants of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals, two of those with suspected life threatening injuries,” Manchester police wrote on Twitter. Police are asking residents to ...
MANCHESTER, CT
Hartford Courant

Woman dies when hit by car on I-84 in East Hartford

A woman died when she was struck by a car on I-84 in East Hartford Monday night. It happened shortly after 7:45 p.m., west of the Exit 59 off-ramp, as a 2015 Acura was headed east in the left-center lane of five, state police said. The 33-year-old woman was walking in the area of the same lane. Police said Tuesday morning that they continue to investigate why the woman was walking on the ...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Hartford Courant

Police investigate profane attack on sailor at Berlin pizzeria on Sept. 11

A video on TikTok showing a woman shrieking and cursing at a man in a Berlin pizzeria has prompted a criminal investigation, with police saying the victim was a Navy sailor attacked for no apparent reason. At one point, the woman appears to slap the man — who is off camera — and yelling “this is disgusting” while flinging his cap to the ground. The widely shared video has led scores of ...
BERLIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy