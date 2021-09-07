CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Closes Westville Residency With Pink Floyd Debut, 9-Show Banner [Photos/Videos/Audio]

By John Kapple
liveforlivemusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrummer and bandleader Joe Russo brought out his team of all-stars on Saturday night in New Haven, CT to finish their ninth show of the summer at Westville Music Bowl. The first eight shows featured no repeats, but this final, well-placed show between nearby Dead & Company shows was meant to be an unbound event where they would have free reign of the Dead’s catalog and beyond. As Joe alluded to in an interview with Live For Live Music earlier this summer, “I think that last Saturday (September 4th) is just going to be a celebration of the whole pie. We’re just going to get to pick from whatever the hell we want.”

